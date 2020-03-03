Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > ‘I’m Now Nervous’: CNBC’s Jim Cramer Predicts Fed’s Drastic Rate Cut Will Stoke Investor ‘Fear’ Over Coronavirus

‘I’m Now Nervous’: CNBC’s Jim Cramer Predicts Fed’s Drastic Rate Cut Will Stoke Investor ‘Fear’ Over Coronavirus

Mediaite Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
In the eyes of one prominent market observer, the half-point Fed rate cut may actually stoke fear.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Jim Cramer: The Rate Cut Shows That the Fed is 'Very Concerned'

Jim Cramer: The Rate Cut Shows That the Fed is 'Very Concerned' 01:11

 Jim Cramer weighs in on what the emergency rate cut means for the markets.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jim Cramer: What You Need to Know About the Federal Reserve's Rate Cut [Video]Jim Cramer: What You Need to Know About the Federal Reserve's Rate Cut

Jim Cramer weighs in on what investors need to know about the Federal Reserve's rate cut.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:17Published

Jim Cramer: Be Careful of What You Buy [Video]Jim Cramer: Be Careful of What You Buy

Jim Cramer weighs in on what investors need to know after the Federal Reserve's surprise rate cut.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:17Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bobyiac

bobyi RT @CNBC: “I’m now nervous,” @MadMoneyOnCNBC's @JimCramer says after the Fed’s emergency 50 basis point rate cut. “I’m more nervous than I… 21 seconds ago

fingerthenews

Finger the News “What you need is a pledge from the government that we will help tie you over until this thing passes because the s… https://t.co/E0IibGkizm 1 minute ago

aroseblush

Alex RT @aroseblush: 📉 Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates 50 Basis Points due to Coronavirus. BIG NEWS. DOW down ⬇︎ -570 points 🦠 CNBC’s… 2 minutes ago

Stevest39589292

Riddle this - Cramer is 'more nervous' about coronavirus risks after Fed rate cut https://t.co/agCXsUVTly 5 minutes ago

JSeramba

James Seramba Cramer: 'I'm more nervous' about coronavirus economic risks after Fed rate cut @CNBC https://t.co/Es4ls6Bcrj 5 minutes ago

alaskarebel

Pink Freud RT @RawStory: CNBC’s Jim Cramer ‘now more nervous’ about coronavirus tanking the economy https://t.co/kGVaN6BdtX 8 minutes ago

hiraoka30

平岡和真 Cramer: 'I'm more nervous than I was before' about coronavirus economic risks after Fed rate cut - CNBC https://t.co/M66djadM1j 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.