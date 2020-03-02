WATCH Mike Bloomberg Rip The Crust Off His Pizza, Place Slice Back Into Box, And Lick Fingers Amid Coronavirus Fears
Tuesday, 3 March 2020 () 2020 Democratic hopeful and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg does not eat the crust when enjoying a slice of pizza, or adhere to sanitary practices recommended amid the spread of coronavirus while doing so, a new video revealed. In a video posted by campaign staff to Bloomberg’s Instagram, the mayor is featured tearing […]
