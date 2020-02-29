Global  

Miley Cyrus' Family Is Safe Amid Devastating Nashville Tornado

Just Jared Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus has revealed that her family in Nashville is safe and her home survived the deadly Nashville, Tennessee tornado that occurred early Tuesday (March 3). “Thinking about my home and family in Nashville and how fortunate I am that my place and loved ones have remained safe in these deadly tornados,” Miley posted. “My [...]
