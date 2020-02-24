Global  

‘Shut Up Chris!’: Joy Behar Lambasts Chris Matthews For Alleged Sexism, Meghan McCain Defends MSNBC Host

Mediaite Tuesday, 3 March 2020
ABC's The View co-host Joy Behar ripped into former MSNBC Hardball host Chris Matthews retirement Tuesday urging him to "shut up," in addition to digging up old comments from Matthews which were directed at women in the media industry.
News video: Chris Matthews Retires From MSNBC After More Than 20 Years | THR News

Chris Matthews Retires From MSNBC After More Than 20 Years | THR News 02:04

 The 'Hardball' host made the shock announcement on Monday night after more than 20 years at the network.

Joy Behar Claims She Was ‘Never All In on Bernie’ After Meghan McCain’s Reminder She Named Her Dog After Him

The View's Joy Behar claims she was "never all in" for Senator Bernie Sanders despite the evidence that she's a massive supporter.
Mediaite

Chris Matthews Out at MSNBC

Chris Matthews, the veteran political anchor and voluble host of the long-running MSNBC talk show “Hardball,” resigned Monday night, an abrupt departure from...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NewsyCBC.caDenver PostBBC NewsUSATODAY.comReuters India

