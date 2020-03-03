Doja Cat and stylist Brett Alan Nelson break down the inspiration behind some of their most eye-popping outfit collaborations.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Pochipop🇦🇷🇦🇷 RT @billboard: .@DojaCat & her stylist Brett Alan Nelson break down the inspiration behind some of their most eye-popping outfit collaborat… 2 hours ago billboard .@DojaCat & her stylist Brett Alan Nelson break down the inspiration behind some of their most eye-popping outfit c… https://t.co/432Xr8YMzr 2 hours ago Pusha Bi. RT @BiancaEnRogue: Took a lil break from commising @billboard style stories to write one of my own! I met up with the super-cool @DojaCat &… 3 hours ago Pusha Bi. Took a lil break from commising @billboard style stories to write one of my own! I met up with the super-cool… https://t.co/mF1A7p7goj 5 hours ago Jan Jansen Music Doja Cat & Stylist Brett Alan Nelson Reveal the Stories Behind 7 of Their Fiercest Outfit Collaborations… https://t.co/mULllPpIk7 5 hours ago