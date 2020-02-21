Global  

Lucy Hale Is Living Out Her 'Passport to Paris' Dreams!

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Lucy Hale just arrived at Paris Fashion Week! The 30-year-old actress sat front row at Miu Miu‘s fashion show on Tuesday (March 3) in Paris, France. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lucy Hale She was joined at the event by Anya Taylor-Joy and Maggie Rogers as they watched Gigi Hadid, Kaia Gerber and [...]
