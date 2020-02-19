Global  

Timothy Hutton denies rape claim by former actress, threatens to sue BuzzFeed for running story

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Timothy Hutton is denying a report from BuzzFeed that he raped a 14-year-old Canadian actress in 1983, and also threatening to sue the digital news outlet for defamation for running the story.
Timothy Hutton Releases Statement in Response to Rape Accusation

Timothy Hutton is speaking out in response to the allegation that he raped a 14-year-old girl back in 1983, when he was in his early 20s. The Oscar-winning actor...
Just Jared

Timothy Hutton Accused of Raping 14-Year-Old Girl in 1983

Timothy Hutton, the Oscar-winning star of the movie Ordinary People, is being accused of raping a girl when she was just 14-years-old. He denies that this ever...
Just Jared

