Mark Wahlberg's 'Spenser Confidential' Co-Star Iliza Shlesinger Talks Filming Their Love Scene!

Just Jared Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Iliza Shlesinger is spilling on what it was like filming an intimate scene with Mark Wahlberg in Spenser Confidential! The co-stars discussed their new movie while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday (March 2). “I was nervous,” Iliza told host James Corden. “I was nervous going in, nervous during it, [...]
Spenser Confidential on Netflix -

Spenser Confidential on Netflix - "Going Away" Clip

 Check out the official "Going Away Message" clip from the Netflix movie Spenser Confidential starring Mark Wahlberg, Winston Duke, Post Malone, Alan Arkin, Iliza Shlesinger, Bokeem Woodbine, Cassie Ventura and Donald Cerrone! Release Date: March 6, 2020 on Netflix

