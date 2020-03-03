Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Savannah Chrisley's Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Starts GoFundMe for Tornado Relief in Nashville

Savannah Chrisley's Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Starts GoFundMe for Tornado Relief in Nashville

E! Online Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Nic Kerdiles is doing his part. Following Tuesday's devastating tornado in Nashville, the NHL player, who is engaged to Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, started a GoFundMe...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

packgrl01

Amy RT @enews: Savannah Chrisley's Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Starts GoFundMe for Tornado Relief in Nashville https://t.co/BzxZLIHDQW 9 minutes ago

enews

E! News Savannah Chrisley's Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Starts GoFundMe for Tornado Relief in Nashville https://t.co/BzxZLIHDQW 16 minutes ago

thenationalrep

The National Reporter Savannah Chrisley’s Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Starts GoFundMe for Nashville https://t.co/HipotEnwPZ https://t.co/C7Ff8XCRu3 21 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Savannah Chrisley’s Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Starts GoFundMe for Tornado Relief in Nashville 34 minutes ago

eRocketNews

Rocket News Savannah Chrisley’s Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Starts GoFundMe for Nashville https://t.co/vRnxEGUN0r https://t.co/BEfmxzcxIF 34 minutes ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Savannah Chrisley’s Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Starts GoFundMe for Tornado Relief in Nashville… https://t.co/NAgonnqd6E 36 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Savannah Chrisley's Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Starts GoFundMe for Tornado Relief in Nashville https://t.co/2craioCe0j 39 minutes ago

OceanPopNews

Ocean Pop 💎 Savannah Chrisley’s Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Starts GoFundMe for Nashville https://t.co/9pF0vnAeYa https://t.co/Du5iCLi36P 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.