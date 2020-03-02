Global  

Watch Public Enemy's Chuck D Shout Out 'Racist' Trump at Bernie Sanders Rally: 'Motherf*ckin' Hitler'

Mediaite Tuesday, 3 March 2020
Public Enemy frontman Chuck D. had harsh words for Flavor Flav when he dismissed the legendary hype man from the group, but he had even harsher words for President Donald Trump at the Bernie Sanders rally that prompted Flav's ouster.
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: Bernie Sanders To Hold Rally In Minnesota On Monday Evening

Bernie Sanders To Hold Rally In Minnesota On Monday Evening 02:09

 Bernie’s campaign says it has major momentum in Minnesota, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports (2:09). WCCO 4 News At 5 – March 2, 2020

Analysis: Why hasn’t Joe Biden held significant public campaign events in Colorado? [Video]Analysis: Why hasn’t Joe Biden held significant public campaign events in Colorado?

As Bernie Sanders wins Colorado on Super Tuesday, an analysis on why Joe Biden hasn’t held any significant public campaign events recently in Colorado.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:34Published

Biden Swoops In On California To Target Sanders, Bloomberg [Video]Biden Swoops In On California To Target Sanders, Bloomberg

US Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden took his resurgent campaign to California on Tuesday. It was a last-minute push to take a piece out of front-runner Bernie Sanders’ momentum. California..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Public Enemy Fires Flavor Flav Over Bernie Sanders Rally Dispute

'We thank him for his years of service and wish him well'
Daily Caller Also reported by •Reuters IndiaNYTimes.comClashBillboard.comFOXNews.comBBC NewsJust JaredBelfast TelegraphThe Wrap

CNN Compares Biden Endorsement Team to The Avengers: ‘I Thought Thanos Was Trump but Apparently It’s Bernie Sanders’

Alisyn Camerota compared the rush of endorsements for Joe Biden with the superhero Avengers team, and CNN analyst Wajahat Ali, extended the metaphor by likening...
Mediaite


