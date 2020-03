Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Storm Reid just walked in her very first fashion show! The 16-year-old The Invisible Man actress made her runway debut in the Miu Miu fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (March 3) in Paris. Not only was it her first time walking, but she also opened the show! “Wow. Wow. Wow. Today I [...] 👓 View full article