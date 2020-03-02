Global  

SFGate Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
*Women’s History Month Films in Oakland* Oakland Public Library’s Lakeview Branch plans to host two movie screenings in March honoring women. “A League of Their Own” is scheduled to be screened at 3 p.m. March 21, and “Queen of Katwe” is set for 3 p.m. March 28. Snacks will be provided, but guests can bring something to share. The Eastmont Branch also plans to host a Girl Power Film Festival on Mondays starting March 2, showing four films featuring inspiring and trailblazing women. March 2-30. Free. Various times and Oakland Public Library locations. oaklandlibrary.org

*‘Women Rising’ Exhibit at The Drawing Room Annex* The Drawing Room will celebrate the month with the exhibit, “Women Rising,” at its new space showcasing the diverse and vibrant San Francisco female artists community. The gallery plans to also host artist talks throughout the month, called the Sunday Series, featuring 10 artist talking about their pieces for 5-10 minutes every Sunday starting March 15. Noon-6 p.m. March 2-29. Free. The Drawing Room Annex, 2675 Mission St., S.F. bit.ly/womenrisingsf

*Santa Rosa Rosie Rally* Put on your best Rosie the Riveter outfit for this free, family-friendly event featuring music and food at the Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa. The original Rosie the Riveter, Phyllis Gould, plans to make an appearance during the festivities, according to the event’s Facebook page. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, March 8. Free. Old Courthouse Square, Santa Rosa. bit.ly/santarosarosie

*Honoring Women Veterans Luncheon* Las Positas College and Veteran First Program plan to host a free campus community luncheon to honor women who have served in the armed forces. Free lunch will be provided with RSVP, followed with words by keynote speaker Lt. Col. Jennifer Nolan and other...
 Why Women's History Month Is in March In honor of the start of Women’s History Month, here’s a look back at its origins. The United States, United Kingdom and Australia all celebrate women during the month of March. The reason for this is a single day: International Women’s Day, which...

Women’s History Podcasts That Will Make You Feel Empowered & Inspired [Video]Women’s History Podcasts That Will Make You Feel Empowered & Inspired

Being informed about how the women before us paved the way is one of the ways to continue to push the movement forward, and there are quite a few podcasts focused on women’s history you can listen to..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:01Published

Women's History Month: Celebrating 'Wuthering Heights' Author Emily Bronte [Video]Women's History Month: Celebrating 'Wuthering Heights' Author Emily Bronte

Published a year before her death, Emily Bronte's classic novel has been talked about from Victorian times to modern classrooms.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Apple Women’s History Month movie sale starts at $5, plus ’90s hits, more from $1

Apple’s latest movie sale focuses on Women’s History Month for March, with a number of notable titles marked down to as little as *$5*. You’ll also find a...
9to5Mac

Wherever women gather together failure is impossible.

Susan B. Anthony, social reformer, women's rights activist, suffragist March is Women's History Month
SmartBrief


