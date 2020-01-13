Global  

Some Drake Fans Are Not Happy with What He Said About His Son's Mom Sophie Brussaux

Just Jared Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Drake called his baby mama a “fluke” in the new song “When to Say When” and fans are reacting on Twitter. If you missed the song, the lyric reads as follows: “Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is.” If you don’t know, Drake and Sophie Brussaux, are the parents to a [...]
