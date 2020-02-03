Global  

Taylor Swift Sends Heartfelt Message to Nashville Tornado Victims

Billboard.com Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Taylor Swift took to social media Tuesday afternoon (March 3) to send prayers to those affected by the Nashville tornados that ripped through the town earlier in the day.
Taylor Swift Sends Her Love to Those Affected By the Deadly Nashville Tornado

Many fans know that Nashville is near and dear to Taylor Swift's heart, which is why she's sending all of her love to those affected by the devastating tornado...
E! Online

