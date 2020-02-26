Global  

James Comey Announces He’s Voting for Biden, Promptly Gets Dunked on By Biden Spox

Mediaite Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
James Comey Announces He’s Voting for Biden, Promptly Gets Dunked on By Biden SpoxFormer FBI Director James Comey took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his support for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, but Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates mocked the endorsement in a Twitter response, comparing it to "a package that [he] very much did not order." 
Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary

 Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary South Carolina marks the first primary win for the former vice president. Biden took 48.4% of the vote. Bernie Sanders came in second with 19.9% and Tom Steyer followed with 11.3%. Based on Edison Media Research exit polling, Biden received the most support from...

