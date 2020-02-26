James Comey Announces He’s Voting for Biden, Promptly Gets Dunked on By Biden Spox

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Former FBI Director James Comey took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his support for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, but Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates mocked the endorsement in a Twitter response, comparing it to "a package that [he] very much did not order." Former FBI Director James Comey took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his support for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, but Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates mocked the endorsement in a Twitter response, comparing it to "a package that [he] very much did not order." 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary 01:20 Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary South Carolina marks the first primary win for the former vice president. Biden took 48.4% of the vote. Bernie Sanders came in second with 19.9% and Tom Steyer followed with 11.3%. Based on Edison Media Research exit polling, Biden received the most support from...