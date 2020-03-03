Global  

Trump: I Had a ‘Very Good Talk With the Leader of the Taliban’

Mediaite Tuesday, 3 March 2020
President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he spoke to the leader of the Taliban, stating, "we had a good conversation ... We had, actually, a very good talk with the leader of the Taliban." 
Trump says he had ‘good talk’ with Taliban leader

President Trump said Tuesday he had a “good talk” with a leader of the Taliban, coming days after the signing of an agreement that secures the withdrawal of...
FOXNews.com

'Good talk': Trump says he spoke to Taliban leader after accord

Chief Taliban negotiator Mullah Baradar and the US president hold 35-minute phone call days after historic peace deal.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •USATODAY.comIndependentTIMESeattle TimesReutersJapan TodayCBC.caThe AgeNew Zealand Herald

