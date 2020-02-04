David Frum: Bernie Appeals to People ‘Who May Forget to Pay’ Cable Bills, Less Reliable Than Biden Supporters
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Senior Editor at The Atlantic, David Frum sparked debates on Tuesday for comparing Joe Biden supporters to "people who pay their cable bills on the day they arrive" while comparing Bernie Sanders supporters to "people who may forget to pay their cable bill entirely," later adding, "they're both equally morally worthy, but the first group is more reliable."
After two failed attempts, this guy finally managed to ride his board over the water surface while holding a cable attached to an overhead cable system. He rode his board expertly as people around him..