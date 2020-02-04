Global  

David Frum: Bernie Appeals to People ‘Who May Forget to Pay’ Cable Bills, Less Reliable Than Biden Supporters

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
David Frum: Bernie Appeals to People ‘Who May Forget to Pay’ Cable Bills, Less Reliable Than Biden SupportersSenior Editor at The Atlantic, David Frum sparked debates on Tuesday for comparing Joe Biden supporters to "people who pay their cable bills on the day they arrive" while comparing Bernie Sanders supporters to "people who may forget to pay their cable bill entirely," later adding, "they're both equally morally worthy, but the first group is more reliable."
