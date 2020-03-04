Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jason Statham Exits 'The Man From Toronto' Four Weeks Before Production

Jason Statham Exits 'The Man From Toronto' Four Weeks Before Production

Just Jared Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Jason Statham is not starring in The Man From Toronto, after all. The 52-year-old actor is exiting the project approximately four weeks from the start of production, Deadline reported on Tuesday (March 3). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jason Statham The action-comedy film is set to star Kevin Hart and be directed by [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Jason Statham Pulls out of 'The Man From Toronto'

Jason Statham Pulls out of 'The Man From Toronto' 00:53

 Jason Statham Pulls out of 'The Man From Toronto' Statham was set to play the "world's deadliest assassin" in the upcoming movie. Kevin Hart will be portraying a character named Teddy. The project would have seen the two actors reunited on screen. They briefly shared scenes in the 'Fast & Furious'...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Woody Harrelson to replace Jason Statham in The Man From Toronto [Video]Woody Harrelson to replace Jason Statham in The Man From Toronto

Woody Harrelson will replace Jason Statham in 'The Man From Toronto', after the latter dropped out due to a rating dispute.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published

Handmade woodwind instruments crafted by Scotland’s last flute maker [Video]Handmade woodwind instruments crafted by Scotland’s last flute maker

These pictures show the beautiful handmade woodwind instruments - crafted by Scotland's last flute maker.George Ormiston has been making flutes and piccolos for 42 years and is one of less than ten..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jason Statham will no longer feature in Kevin Hart's Man From Toronto

Action star Jason Statham has exited actor Kevin Hart's upcoming movie "The Man From Toronto". The 52-year-old actor's departure comes just six weeks before the...
Mid-Day

Jason Statham abruptly exits Kevin Hart movie 'The Man From Toronto' just weeks ahead of shooting

Jason Statham has reportedly dropped out of the movie “The Man From Toronto” just weeks ahead of its scheduled start to production. 
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tasuedglitz

Tasued Glitz RT @FocusOgun: ‘Man From Toronto’: Woody Harrelson Steps In As Jason Statham Exits Project https://t.co/4OdTaScf2W #Movies #JasonStatham ht… 8 hours ago

talkglitz

talkGlitz.tv RT @OduNewsNG: ‘Man From Toronto’: Woody Harrelson Steps In As Jason Statham Exits Project https://t.co/6f4iQtSN9o https://t.co/bquARYprJY 8 hours ago

FocusOgun

Focus Ogun ‘Man From Toronto’: Woody Harrelson Steps In As Jason Statham Exits Project https://t.co/4OdTaScf2W #Movies… https://t.co/kAWeYTk8We 8 hours ago

OduNewsNG

OduNews.com ‘Man From Toronto’: Woody Harrelson Steps In As Jason Statham Exits Project https://t.co/6f4iQtSN9o https://t.co/bquARYprJY 8 hours ago

KingCalmette

Calmette Lahoud RT @JustJared: Jason Statham has exited his latest movie and is being replaced by Woody Harrelson - find out why: https://t.co/6QDZxRBHSn 21 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Jason Statham has exited his latest movie and is being replaced by Woody Harrelson - find out why: https://t.co/6QDZxRBHSn 21 hours ago

KFMovieGuide

Kung Fu Movie Guide NEWS: #JasonStatham exits action comedy #TheManFromToronto weeks before production begins. #KevinHart still attache… https://t.co/k1WkzzV8mw 2 days ago

charlestrotter

Hour of the Chuck Jason Statham exits Sony action comedy THE MAN FROM TORONTO; #film would have teamed him with Kevin Hart https://t.co/6VUxw595eX #movies 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.