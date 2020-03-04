Jason Statham Exits 'The Man From Toronto' Four Weeks Before Production
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Jason Statham is not starring in The Man From Toronto, after all. The 52-year-old actor is exiting the project approximately four weeks from the start of production, Deadline reported on Tuesday (March 3). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jason Statham The action-comedy film is set to star Kevin Hart and be directed by [...]
