Maluma Postpones Milan Concert, Lacuna Coil Axe Tour Dates Over Coronavirus Fears

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The 'Corazon' singer reschedules the Italian stop of his '11:11 World Tour', while the gothic metal band pulls out of Asia and Australia concerts that include the Download Festival.
Kenny Chesney Postpones Chilaxification Tour Launch Amid Coronavirus Fears

Kenny Chesney announced Thursday (March 12) that he's postponing the 11 shows of his Chillaxification tour out of an abundance of caution in light of the...
Billboard.com

Zac Brown Band Cancels 'Owl Tour' Spring Concert Dates Because of Coronavirus Concerns

The Zac Brown Band has cancelled their upcoming spring tour dates, they announced on social media this afternoon (March 10). “Out of caution and due to...
Just Jared

