Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Brian Williams ROASTS Bloomberg: ‘Not Having The Night He Thought He Paid For’

Brian Williams ROASTS Bloomberg: ‘Not Having The Night He Thought He Paid For’

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Mike Bloomberg's Super Tuesday got a terse and devastating summation from MSNBC anchor Brian Williams, who drily noted Bloomberg is "not having the night he paid for."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'So how was your night last night?': Bloomberg jokes after debate [Video]'So how was your night last night?': Bloomberg jokes after debate

Speaking in Salt Lake City after a bruising presidential debate, 2020 Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg on Thursday made a joke to the crowd and then said he is 'worried' that the party could end..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:00Published


Tweets about this

cybyst

Cybyst RT @Mediaite: Brian Williams ROASTS Bloomberg: 'Not Having The Night He Thought He Paid For' https://t.co/VWTvbxaFQJ 58 minutes ago

GrabienMedia

Grabien VIDEO - Brian Williams Roasts Bloomberg: ‘Not Having the Night He Thought He Paid For’ https://t.co/AnIEbeplwM 2 hours ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Brian Williams ROASTS Bloomberg: 'Not Having The Night He Thought He Paid For' https://t.co/VWTvbxaFQJ 2 hours ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 Former Republican New York City Mayor and current Democratic presidential candidate Mike #Bloomberg’s #Super… https://t.co/8Z1P9TImVg 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.