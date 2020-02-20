Brian Williams ROASTS Bloomberg: ‘Not Having The Night He Thought He Paid For’

Mike Bloomberg's Super Tuesday got a terse and devastating summation from MSNBC anchor Brian Williams, who drily noted Bloomberg is "not having the night he paid for."

'So how was your night last night?': Bloomberg jokes after debate Speaking in Salt Lake City after a bruising presidential debate, 2020 Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg on Thursday made a joke to the crowd and then said he is 'worried' that the party could end..

