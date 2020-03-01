Rachel Maddow, Al Sharpton Question Bernie’s Chances Against Trump: He ‘Just Got Walloped’ In the South

After Joe Biden's strong performance in early primary states in the South, Rachel Maddow and Al Sharpton questioned Bernie Sander's electability against Trump.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Warren Hits At Sanders Supporters On Thursday, Elizabeth Warren ended her Presidential campaign. She had a chat with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC Thursday evening. In an interview Elizabeth Warren criticized the online behavior of Senator.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:45Published 3 days ago Biden Projected to Win South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary According to Reuters, Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary on Saturday. Biden is expected to defeat rival Bernie Sanders.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Rachel Maddow Calls Out Sanders Surrogate Shaun King For Pushing Fake News: ‘I Didn’t Report Any Such Thing’ MSNBC host Rachel Maddow called out Bernie Sanders surrogate Shaun King for falsely claiming Maddow had reported “multiple senior officials” were seeking to...

Mediaite 5 days ago





Tweets about this