No, 'Baahubali' actress Anushka Shetty is not marrying a cricketer, but she trends again for her wedding rumours

Zee News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Anushka Shetty's rumoured wedding to 'Judgementall Hai Kya' director Prakash Kovelamudi is the talk of the town now.
Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty to marry a cricketer? Here's what we know so far

On the work front, Anushka Shetty was last seen in a cameo appearance in 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'.
Zee News

Anushka Shetty quashes marriage rumours

Actress Anushka Shetty has denied rumours that she is dating an Indian cricketer. A recent report in a leading tabloid stated the Bhaagamathie actress might tie...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

devfan4stars

DevFan No, 'Baahubali' actress Anushka Shetty is not marrying a cricketer, but she trends again for her wedding rumours https://t.co/VjRPz1bsUf 29 minutes ago

Pramila93854107

Pramila RT @ZeeNews: No, #Baahubali actress #AnushkaShetty is not marrying a cricketer, but she trends again for her wedding rumours https://t.co/C… 5 hours ago

ZeeNews

Zee News No, #Baahubali actress #AnushkaShetty is not marrying a cricketer, but she trends again for her wedding rumours https://t.co/CwN8sk2Anx 6 hours ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Baahubali fame actress Anushka Shetty to marry filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi? https://t.co/ZfuGuMequ1 8 hours ago

news8_plus

News8Plus Baahubali fame actress Anushka Shetty to marry filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi? https://t.co/ePbWunmVcb https://t.co/4kgt8exs0d 11 hours ago

TheSecular_News

The Secular Baahubali fame actress Anushka Shetty to marry filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi? https://t.co/kq8JMf2ECU https://t.co/5r5AxdC1mi 12 hours ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty is getting married to a divorcee? – PINKVILLA https://t.co/L6TboSA2j5 https://t.co/ESJXUjfJiX 14 hours ago

GetakaC

Getaka - Know things before others do Baahubali fame actress Anushka Shetty to marry filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi? https://t.co/6YDa9O9xtH https://t.co/g7MIy7vQky 14 hours ago

