Ex-CNN Anchor Bobbie Battista Lost Battle With Cervical Cancer

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The journalist and broadcaster died at the age of 67 on March 3, and her husband John Brimelow has since issued a statement assuring that she 'is now in peace.'
Bobbie Battista death: CNN news anchor dies after four-year cervical cancer battle

CNN news anchor Bobbie Battista has died at the age of 67 after battling with cervical cancer for the last four years.
Independent

Former CNN anchor Bobbie Battista dies of cancer at age 67

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bobbie Battista, who was among the original anchors for CNN Headline News and hosted CNN’s “TalkBack Live,” has died. She was 67....
Seattle Times

