The journalist and broadcaster died at the age of 67 on March 3, and her husband John Brimelow has since issued a statement assuring that she 'is now in peace.'



Recent related news from verified sources Bobbie Battista death: CNN news anchor dies after four-year cervical cancer battle CNN news anchor Bobbie Battista has died at the age of 67 after battling with cervical cancer for the last four years.

Independent 14 hours ago



Former CNN anchor Bobbie Battista dies of cancer at age 67 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bobbie Battista, who was among the original anchors for CNN Headline News and hosted CNN’s “TalkBack Live,” has died. She was 67....

Seattle Times 8 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this AceShowbiz Ex-CNN Anchor Bobbie Battista Lost Battle With Cervical Cancer https://t.co/vsoPAPzZ6A https://t.co/DNL2HJhuXI 3 hours ago