Sooryavanshi trailer creates history, Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty thank fans!

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The trailer of Sooryavanshi was long-awaited. We have said this before and we reiterate that ever since Akshay Kumar made an appearance in the end credits of Simmba, fans were waiting with bated breaths for another cop drama by Rohit Shetty.

In case you didn't know, Shetty was Kumar's body-double in the 1994 film Suhaag, and...
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Sooryavanshi | Trailer Breakdown | Akshay K, Ajay D, Ranveer S, Katrina K | Rohit Shetty |

Sooryavanshi | Trailer Breakdown | Akshay K, Ajay D, Ranveer S, Katrina K | Rohit Shetty | 03:28

 Akshay Kumar return to action films with Sooryavanshi is everything you thought it would be and much more. The 4 minute long trailer of Rohit Shetty's film dropped today and everything from the action, emotions to dialogues in this blockbuster trailer will make you hope that 24 March came early....

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rohit Shetty on Delhi riots: Keep calm, keep quiet [Video]Rohit Shetty on Delhi riots: Keep calm, keep quiet

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's next film, the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Sooryavashi", talks of terror strikes and Hindu-Muslim harmony.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:53Published

Akshay defends Ranveer on being called 'Kameena of Bollywood' [Video]Akshay defends Ranveer on being called 'Kameena of Bollywood'

The much awaited trailer of "Sooryavanshi" is finally released. Akshay Kumar plays the title role of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Veer Sooryavanshi, who heads the Anti-Terrorism Squad in the film.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Sooryavanshi’ trailer: Akshay Kumar is all guns blazing in Rohit Shetty’s latest ‘Cop Universe’ film

The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, and is expected to release on March 24
Hindu

Sooryavanshi Trailer: Five bits from the Akshay Kumar-starrer trailer that left us impressed and intrigued!

Sooryavanshi Trailer: Five bits from the Akshay Kumar-starrer trailer that left us impressed and intrigued!So fans were waiting with bated breaths for Sooryavanshi ever since Rohit Shetty threw a glimpse of Akshay Kumar in the end credits of Ranveer Singh's Simmba....
Mid-Day

