Here’s What Harry Styles Really Thinks About Taylor Swift Writing Songs About Him

Harry Styles busts out some classic One Direction at a Secret Session for SiriusXM and Pandora! The “Lights Up” singer took the stage on Friday night...

Harry Styles Mentioned His Ex Taylor Swift in New Interview, Praises Her Songwriting Skills! Harry Styles complimented Taylor Swift, his ex girlfriend, in his new interview on The Howard Stern Show. While speaking about exes writing songs about him,...

Just Jared 1 day ago



