Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > BREAKING: Bernie Sanders Wins California

BREAKING: Bernie Sanders Wins California

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
BREAKING: Bernie Sanders Wins CaliforniaSen. Bernie Sanders has won the California Democratic primary, according to Fox News and AP’s projections. CNN has yet to call the race in California, where polls closed at 11 p.m. EST, though they declared Sanders and early leader. California is the most populous U.S. state and is home to 415 pledged delegates. That means […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Bernie Sanders Stops In San Jose Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders Stops In San Jose Ahead Of Super Tuesday 03:42

 Senator Bernie Sanders made a campaign stop in San Jose on Sunday ahead of California's critical primary on Super Tuesday. Kiet Do reports. (3-1-2020)

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Swoops In On California To Target Sanders, Bloomberg [Video]Biden Swoops In On California To Target Sanders, Bloomberg

US Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden took his resurgent campaign to California on Tuesday. It was a last-minute push to take a piece out of front-runner Bernie Sanders’..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

With Klobuchar Out, Sanders Campaign Hopes For Another Primary Win In Minnesota [Video]With Klobuchar Out, Sanders Campaign Hopes For Another Primary Win In Minnesota

Senator Bernie Sanders beat Hillary Clinton in Minnesota by more than 20 percentage points four years ago. With Senator Amy Klobuchar now out of the race, Sanders is hoping for another win here, Esme..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders to vote on Super Tuesday

Bernie Sanders is hoping for a strong showing on Super Tuesday after a wide loss to Joe Biden reflected Sanders’ lack of support from African Americans. His...
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.comPRAVDAMediaiteJerusalem Post

Marianne Williamson Endorses Bernie Sanders, Says He’s Leading The ‘Revolution’

Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson announced her endorsement of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 election Sunday. Williamson, a...
Daily Caller Also reported by •Jerusalem PostUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this

skynosk

Skylar RT @AP: BREAKING: Bernie Sanders wins Democratic presidential primary in California, claiming biggest prize on Super Tuesday. https://t.co/… 3 seconds ago

riristanacct

🦗 RT @jamie_agust: BREAKING NEWS: Bernie Sanders wins California by a landslide because of historic Latino turnout. 3 seconds ago

genxtraa

love this 4 me RT @thehill: #BREAKING: Bernie Sanders wins California primary https://t.co/xqVa1Xc4qH 3 seconds ago

MegaloMoi

Vote Yes on Measure R RT @FOXLA: #BREAKING: Bernie Sanders wins the Democratic presidential primary in California. FULL ELECTION RESULTS: https://t.co/G2yzlQqOHE… 5 seconds ago

RobinIller

r RT @AP_Politics: BREAKING: Bernie Sanders wins the Democratic presidential primary in California. #APracecall at 8:00 p.m. PST. #Election20… 6 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.