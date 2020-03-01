Global  

James Carville Salutes James Clyburn After Biden’s Success: ‘Literally Saved the Democratic Party’

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 March 2020
James Carville Salutes James Clyburn After Biden’s Success: ‘Literally Saved the Democratic Party’Democratic strategist *James Carville* was delighted on Super Tuesday when the initial results came in and showed former vice president *Joe Biden* with the upper hand over Senator *Bernie Sanders*.
News video: Biden wins big in South Carolina; Steyer bows out

Biden wins big in South Carolina; Steyer bows out 02:10

 An outpouring of black voter support propelled Joe Biden to a convincing early victory in South Carolina's Democratic primary, resurrecting his faltering White House bid. Conway G. Gittens looks at the scorecard.

‘That Guy Literally Saved The Democratic Party’: James Carville Salutes Jim Clyburn As He Celebrates Biden’s Success, Predicts Sanders’s Downfall

The Democratic strategist suggested that Sanders might be out of the race soon
Daily Caller Also reported by •Mediaite

Democratic Primaries: The Establishment Fights Back – Analysis

By Seema Sirohi It’s now realistically a two-man race for the Democratic Party nomination after Joe Biden’s exceptionally strong performance against...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •ReutersIndiaTimes

