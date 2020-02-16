Global  

Trisha Paytas Announces She's Quitting YouTube - Find Out Why! (Video)

Just Jared Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Trisha Paytas is retiring from YouTube. The 31-year-old Internet personality made the announcement in a video posted on Tuesday (March 3). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Trisha Paytas “I’m quitting YouTube. I posted on my Patreon that I am quitting YouTube…YouTube is no longer my priority. This is the first time in my [...]
