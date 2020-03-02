Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Brit Hume on Biden’s Super Tuesday Gaffe: How Many Voters Think He’s ‘Senile or Getting There?’

Brit Hume on Biden’s Super Tuesday Gaffe: How Many Voters Think He’s ‘Senile or Getting There?’

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Fox News' *Brit Hume* seemed to (once again) flirt with the idea that *Joe Biden's* gaffes are proof that the former vice president and 2020 presidential contender might be going "senile."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race

Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race 01:05

 Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and just one day after Pete Buttigieg also announced his decision to depart from the race. Though she had a...

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Fox News' Brit Hume Forgot to X Out This Tab When Tweeting This Photo

Oops…Fox News’ Brit Hume probably did NOT want to tweet out this tab on his Internet browser! The 76-year-old political commentator tweeted out a photo...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

luandalobito

Marie RT @sharonz6: Brit Hume on Super Tuesday: Democratic establishment is worried, but so is Bernie Sanders https://t.co/OCzsW9oNDm 7 minutes ago

lilly64

Robin This is the new narrative that Fox News is pushing against Biden, that he’s getting senile. My dad, who only watche… https://t.co/xa5cl2vHjL 13 minutes ago

annasgram550

Pat Houser🌊 RT @Mediaite: Brit Hume on Biden's Super Tuesday Gaffe: How Many of Voters Think He's 'Senile or Getting There?' https://t.co/l9zh8gMKgi 38 minutes ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 Fox News analyst #Brit #Hume (once again) flirted with the idea that #Joe #Biden’s gaffes are proof the 2020 presid… https://t.co/yEtUlOE9nK 1 hour ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker Brit Hume on Biden's Super Tuesday Gaffe: How Many of Voters Think He's 'Senile or Getting There?' https://t.co/zUZyFaS6Kz 1 hour ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Brit Hume on Biden's Super Tuesday Gaffe: How Many of Voters Think He's 'Senile or Getting There?' https://t.co/l9zh8gMKgi 1 hour ago

Hansi63338528

Hansi Except for Brit Hume, we are seeing a bunch of buffoons on FOX giving nonsense commentary on Biden and Sanders on s… https://t.co/jwvds3mP1A 2 hours ago

MelissaPederse

Melissa Pedersen Brit Hume on Super Tuesday: Democratic establishment is worried, but so is Bernie Sanders https://t.co/61Z7cdhE4L… https://t.co/nUY9zAiTEJ 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.