Courtney Stodden Opens Up After Divorce From Doug Hutchison: 'I've Been Scared to Speak Up'

Just Jared Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Courtney Stodden is opening up about her divorce from Doug Hutchison. The 25-year-old star opened up in an emotional post on her Instagram on Tuesday (March 3). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Courtney Stodden “It’s March 3rd, 2020 – today I am officially divorced from actor Doug Hutchison. It’s an emotional day for [...]
