Spears RT @Mediaite: Ronna McDaniel Scolds Donna Brazile for Telling Her 'Go To Hell': She's 'Out of Line' https://t.co/HRjUrWm5Fv 13 minutes ago 🌺💫👑AeronoidWD👑💫🌺 I agree. Democrats should not have superdelegates determining who OUR favorite candidate should be. That's OUR job.… https://t.co/630BqasreX 1 hour ago 💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 Republican National Committee chairwoman #Ronna #McDaniel retaliated to #Donna #Brazile telling her to “go to #Hell… https://t.co/9hY3sMO1ZY 1 hour ago Mediaite Ronna McDaniel Scolds Donna Brazile for Telling Her 'Go To Hell': She's 'Out of Line' https://t.co/HRjUrWm5Fv 1 hour ago