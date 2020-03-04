Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Nostalgia takes over as Ramayan stars Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri reunite after 33 years

Nostalgia takes over as Ramayan stars Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri reunite after 33 years

Zee News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia and Sunil Lahri famously played Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman, respectively, in 'Ramayan', which earned the status of a cult classic. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

When Ramayan cast was approached for sensuous shoots

Actor Arun Govil, who became a national icon in the eighties playing Ram in the eighties serial Ramayan, recalled there was a time when the cast of the series...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.