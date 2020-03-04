Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Natacha Karam joins Sylvester Stallone in Samaritan

Natacha Karam joins Sylvester Stallone in Samaritan

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Actor Natacha Karam, best known for 911: Lone Star, is set to share screen space with veteran action star Sylvester Stallone in Samaritan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the superhero-based adventure drama hails from MGM and will be directed by "Overlord" helmer Julius Avery.

Set 20 years after an epic battle that left a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ikkegoemikke

Pluymers Peter Natacha Karam Joins Sylvester Stallone’s Samaritan https://t.co/QQJy7YmhxS 3 hours ago

DNTDGURL

Bittersweet Symphony RT @latestly: #Samaritan: #NatachaKaram Joins #SylvesterStallone’s Superhero-Based Adventure Drama @Natachakaram_, @TheSlyStallone https… 4 hours ago

Wazupnaija

Whazupnaija Natacha Karam Joins Sylvester Stallone’s Samaritan - https://t.co/uHOdD1OLsy https://t.co/7kDacYOL9k 6 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY #Samaritan: #NatachaKaram Joins #SylvesterStallone’s Superhero-Based Adventure Drama @Natachakaram_,… https://t.co/0rcmkTZ4sc 12 hours ago

AmIOnTheAir

Am I On The Air Natacha Karam Joins Sylvester Stallone’s Samaritan https://t.co/CKkfiyzkgM 13 hours ago

ttechoftomorrow

The Tech Of Tomorrow Natacha Karam Joins Sylvester Stallone’s Samaritan – https://t.co/mPKDH12KCK https://t.co/GImQN7nqlH https://t.co/laYXBMNhQH 16 hours ago

CraigZablo

Craig Zablo Natacha Karam Joins Sylvester Stallone’s Samaritan https://t.co/54JTkvvp0s #cinema #feedly 20 hours ago

AlfonsGorina

Alfons Gorina RT @comingsoonnet: Natacha Karam Joins Sylvester Stallone’s Samaritan https://t.co/EmjIlsxbYl 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.