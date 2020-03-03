Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer: Who are Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra running from?

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Well, Yash Raj Films' Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, and starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, has been in the making for quite some time. This was supposed to release on August 3, 2018, but the date was pushed to March 1, 2019, due to reasons best known to the makers.



But it seems the release... 👓 View full article

