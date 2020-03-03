Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Trailer: Who are Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra running from?

Global  

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Well, Yash Raj Films' Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, and starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, has been in the making for quite some time. This was supposed to release on August 3, 2018, but the date was pushed to March 1, 2019, due to reasons best known to the makers.

But it seems the release...
Credit: IANS INDIA
News video: 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' first look posters out

'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' first look posters out 00:46

 Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer film "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" first look posters are finally out now.

Recent related news from verified sources

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra take us on a gripping ride, full of twists and turns

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is directed by Dibakar Banerjee and also stars Neena Gupta, Jaideep Ahlawat and Raghubhir Yadav in...
Bollywood Life

Entertainment News: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer review- Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra's intense drama looks promising – Watch

Veteran actors like Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta add an old-world charm as supporting actors in pivotal parts. 
Zee News


Tweets about this

PeepingMoon

PeepingMoon Video: #DibakarBanerjee returns to the big screen with yet another intriguing tale featuring #ParineetiChopra and… https://t.co/0p3BRVSGpD 4 minutes ago

ArjunsWarrior1

Arjun's Warrior RT @latestly: #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar Trailer: @ParineetiChopra and @arjunk26 Starrer Looks Like a Thrilling Drama Filled With Twists and T… 5 minutes ago

ignoreandfly

siddhant. After watching a trailer that was basically the film in 4 minutes Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar's trailer seems like a m… https://t.co/TNv6y3OCUX 6 minutes ago

latestly

LatestLY #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar Trailer: @ParineetiChopra and @arjunk26 Starrer Looks Like a Thrilling Drama Filled With Tw… https://t.co/DDTlzL9qDI 6 minutes ago

ZoomTV

Zoom TV The #officialtrailer of #SandeepAurPinkFaraar is out now! @ArjunKapoor @ParineetiChopra #DibakarBanerjee… https://t.co/XcoybZnTEl 9 minutes ago

BreakingViews4u

Breaking Movies #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar  #YRF Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar | Official Trailer | #ArjunKapoor | #ParineetiChopra | 20 M… https://t.co/e8JTVCsYk3 14 minutes ago

MukeshWadhwa1

Mukesh WadhwaEF Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar.... official trailer.... https://t.co/0y1q0gdYt0 19 minutes ago

yrftalent

YRF Talent RT @pinkvilla: #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar Trailer: @arjunk26 and @ParineetiChopra’s thriller drama has nail biting twists - https://t.co/v7eA0G… 19 minutes ago

