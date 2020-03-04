Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > The Walking Dead star Lindsley Register opens up about surprise episode 10 death scene that angered fans

The Walking Dead star Lindsley Register opens up about surprise episode 10 death scene that angered fans

Independent Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Exclusive: Actor breaks down her feelings over the controversy
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheIndyTV

Independent TV The Walking Dead star reveals they shot***scene with Eugene that was deleted https://t.co/0T41VAjlaH 10 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica The Walking Dead star reveals deleted***scene that would have surprised fans https://t.co/dGYAp6GWjQ 11 minutes ago

KhalidI27361688

Khalid Iqbal RT @Independent: The Walking Dead star reveals deleted***scene that would have surprised fans https://t.co/pWknbyS7OA 17 minutes ago

Independent

The Independent The Walking Dead star reveals deleted***scene that would have surprised fans https://t.co/pWknbyS7OA 19 minutes ago

ISIS_Slay3r

𝔹𝕖𝕟𝕛𝕪 ℙ𝕖𝕡𝕡𝕖𝕣 The Walking Dead Star Confirms Character's Death https://t.co/KYrFfZXkVm 20 hours ago

DynamoCooligan

Jeff Strong RT @ComicBook: Spoiler warning: a #TheWalkingDead star confirmed that their character is definitely dead after Sunday's episode. https://t.… 1 day ago

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News The Walking Dead Fans Are Upset About Laura, And So Is Star Lindsley Register https://t.co/dnHPOS6Im5 #Television 1 day ago

AshonWWE

Ashon RT @NewsOfTheDead: Spoiler warning: a #TheWalkingDead star confirmed that their character is definitely dead after Sunday's episode. https:… 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.