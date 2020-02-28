Global  

Jennifer Winget's Beyhadh 2 not going off-air

Mid-Day Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Amid the rumours of Jennifer Winget-starrer Beyhadh 2 going off-air, Sony TV has released the statement, confirming that the show is not ending. "The rumours around 'Beyhadh 2' going off air and moving to the OTT platform SonyLIV are uncorroborated and hold no truth. Beyhadh 2, like any other fiction offering by Sony...
