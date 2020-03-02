Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Robert Durst faces jury for opening statements in 'The Jinx' murder trial

Robert Durst faces jury for opening statements in 'The Jinx' murder trial

Reuters Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Robert Durst, the ailing New York real estate scion whose arrest prosecutors say was hastened by his confession to multiple killings in a 2015 TV documentary, was due to face a jury on Wednesday for opening statements in his Los Angeles murder trial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: Opening Statements To Begin In Trial Of Man Charged With Killing CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer

Opening Statements To Begin In Trial Of Man Charged With Killing CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer 02:17

 Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday in the murder trial of a man charged with killing Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rahmael Holt’s Cousin On Trial For Allegedly Hiding Murder Weapon [Video]Rahmael Holt’s Cousin On Trial For Allegedly Hiding Murder Weapon

The cousin of a man convicted of killing a local police officer is on trial, KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:28Published

Testimony begins in Kimberly Steeley trial [Video]Testimony begins in Kimberly Steeley trial

Opening statements took place Monday morning in the trial of Kimberly Steeley.

Credit: WKTVPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

'Buckle your seatbelts,' judge says as 'The Jinx' murder trial of Robert Durst begins

Robert Durst, the ailing New York real estate scion whose arrest prosecutors say was hastened by his confession to multiple killings in a 2015 TV documentary,...
Reuters

'Buckle your seatbelts': Murder trial of Robert Durst case featured in The Jinx begins

Subject of HBO documentary accused of murdering friend to cover-up wife's 1982 disappearance
Independent Also reported by •NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice ‘Buckle your seatbelts,’ judge says as ‘The Jinx’ murder trial of Robert Durst begins https://t.co/9RiPJzsriZ #news 46 minutes ago

Jessicaeletrika

Jessica eletrika Robert Durst faces jury for opening statements in 'The Jinx' murder trial https://t.co/ppIoxwY1FQ 58 minutes ago

nikki4insurance

Nikki4insurance RT @autoinsurega: Robert Durst faces jury for opening statements in ‘The Jinx’ murder trial https://t.co/vus7iT1nkX #https://bit.ly/2Fgvyxx… 1 hour ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe Robert Durst faces jury for opening statements in ‘The Jinx’ murder trial https://t.co/Zz7jnodTav 3 hours ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Robert Durst faces jury for opening statements in 'The Jinx' murder trial https://t.co/sc154Vveyb 3 hours ago

ApiWenuwen

Truth First - Lanka RT @Reuters: Robert Durst faces jury for opening statements in 'The Jinx' murder trial https://t.co/bO1MKTpIEd https://t.co/hTckgIUyUS 3 hours ago

Reuters

Reuters Robert Durst faces jury for opening statements in 'The Jinx' murder trial https://t.co/bO1MKTpIEd https://t.co/hTckgIUyUS 5 hours ago

FamousPixs

FamousPixs RT @amNewYork: Robert Durst faces jury for opening statements in 'The Jinx' murder trial https://t.co/1SmMu3rdEb 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.