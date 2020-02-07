Global  

Genesis Set Reunion Tour ‘The Last Domino’

Billboard.com Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford are reuniting for The Last Domino? Tour 2020, the British prog rock legends’ first tour in 13 years.
