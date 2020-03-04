Global  

Joe Scarborough Credits 'Kingmaker' James Clyburn for Biden's Stunning Super Tuesday Success

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 March 2020
Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski cited Rep. Jim Clyburn's (D-SC) speech endorsing 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden last week as one of the big contributing factors to Biden's success on Super Tuesday.
Reality Check: Biden's Super Tuesday Resurrection

Reality Check: Biden's Super Tuesday Resurrection 02:01

 Pat Kessler looks at Joe Biden's unexpected Super Tuesday success, especially in Minnesota (2:01). WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 4, 2020

