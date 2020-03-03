"Connected" - cast: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Michael Rianda, Olivia Colman, Eric Andre

*Release date :* September 18, 2020 *Synopsis :* Sony Pictures Animation's "Connected" is an original animated comedy about an everyday family's struggle to relate while technology rises up ...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 'Connected' Trailer Connected Trailer - 'Connected' is an original animated comedy about an everyday family's struggle to relate while technology rises up around the world! Credit: MyMovies STUDIO Duration: 01:55Published 5 days ago Connected with Abbi Jacobson - Official Trailer Check out the official trailer for Connected starring Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Rianda, Eric Andre and Olivia Colman! Release Date: September 18, 2020 Connected is a.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:41Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this Nerdist Connected has an all-star cast including Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, and Maya Rudolph as a family struggling to u… https://t.co/f15NQ9POXz 20 hours ago Annaliese Wyld 🇦🇺🦘😁 RT @nerdist: Connected has an all-star cast including Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, and Maya Rudolph as a family struggling to unplug from… 1 day ago Nerdist Connected has an all-star cast including Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, and Maya Rudolph as a family struggling to u… https://t.co/527ooZ0OcT 1 day ago BluebarkerLowtideSL RT @GeekandSundry: Connected has an all-star cast including Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, and Maya Rudolph as a family struggling to unplug… 4 days ago Mockingbird101 #Connected trailer starring Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride & Maya Rudolph (voice cast) https://t.co/jF3VH3vncY 4 days ago Geek & Sundry Connected has an all-star cast including Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, and Maya Rudolph as a family struggling to u… https://t.co/Q0vHoWyfb3 5 days ago Nerdist Connected has an all-star cast including Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, and Maya Rudolph as a family struggling to u… https://t.co/pOHJieNkjo 5 days ago