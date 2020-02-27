David Bowie, U2, Manic Street Preachers Releases Confirmed For Record Store Day

Global  

Clash Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
*David Bowie*, *U2*, and *Manic Street Preachers* have confirmed releases for Record Store Day 2020.

The event takes place in April, and will feature a colossal list of vinyl releases spread across the UK's independent record shops.

The first three releases have been confirmed, alongside the official charity party for Record Store Day 2020.

War Child will work alongside the event, with £1 from each unit being donated to the important work undertaken by the charity.

The first three releases for UK customers have been confirmed, starting with a limited vinyl and CD edition of ‘CHANGESNOWBOWIE’.

U2 will re-release their Martin Hannett produced debut single '11 O’Clock Tick Tock' with some bonus live material, while Manic Street Preachers will also appear on record racks.

The Welsh group are prepping new 'Done & Dusted' collection, featuring club-focussed remixes of material from their second album 'Gold Against The Soul'.

The Chemical Brothers and Ashley Beedle supplied remixes, with the artwork referencing a club promo 12 inch released in 1994, titled 'Done And Dusted'.

Record Store Day 2020 takes place on April 18th.


