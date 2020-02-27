David Bowie, U2, Manic Street Preachers Releases Confirmed For Record Store Day Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Plus the event will be partnered by War Child...



*David Bowie*, *U2*, and *Manic Street Preachers* have confirmed releases for Record Store Day 2020.



The event takes place in April, and will feature a colossal list of vinyl releases spread across the UK's independent record shops.



The first three releases have been confirmed, alongside the official charity party for Record Store Day 2020.



War Child will work alongside the event, with £1 from each unit being donated to the important work undertaken by the charity.



The first three releases for UK customers have been confirmed, starting with a limited vinyl and CD edition of ‘CHANGESNOWBOWIE’.



U2 will re-release their Martin Hannett produced debut single '11 O’Clock Tick Tock' with some bonus live material, while Manic Street Preachers will also appear on record racks.



The Welsh group are prepping new 'Done & Dusted' collection, featuring club-focussed remixes of material from their second album 'Gold Against The Soul'.



The Chemical Brothers and Ashley Beedle supplied remixes, with the artwork referencing a club promo 12 inch released in 1994, titled 'Done And Dusted'.



Record Store Day 2020 takes place on April 18th.





View this post on Instagram



Proud to announce our official charity partner @warchilduk with three exclusive and limited-edition releases from @davidbowie, @manics and @u2. These #RSD20 releases will help to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children all over the world caught in conflict Find full details on these releases through the link in bio.



A post shared by Record Store Day UK (@recordstoreday) on



Mar 4, 2020 at 1:59am PST





Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

Plus the event will be partnered by War Child...*David Bowie*, *U2*, and *Manic Street Preachers* have confirmed releases for Record Store Day 2020.The event takes place in April, and will feature a colossal list of vinyl releases spread across the UK's independent record shops.The first three releases have been confirmed, alongside the official charity party for Record Store Day 2020.War Child will work alongside the event, with £1 from each unit being donated to the important work undertaken by the charity.The first three releases for UK customers have been confirmed, starting with a limited vinyl and CD edition of ‘CHANGESNOWBOWIE’.U2 will re-release their Martin Hannett produced debut single '11 O’Clock Tick Tock' with some bonus live material, while Manic Street Preachers will also appear on record racks.The Welsh group are prepping new 'Done & Dusted' collection, featuring club-focussed remixes of material from their second album 'Gold Against The Soul'.The Chemical Brothers and Ashley Beedle supplied remixes, with the artwork referencing a club promo 12 inch released in 1994, titled 'Done And Dusted'.Record Store Day 2020 takes place on April 18th.View this post on InstagramProud to announce our official charity partner @warchilduk with three exclusive and limited-edition releases from @davidbowie, @manics and @u2. These #RSD20 releases will help to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children all over the world caught in conflict Find full details on these releases through the link in bio.A post shared by Record Store Day UK (@recordstoreday) onMar 4, 2020 at 1:59am PSTJoin us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 3 days ago < > Embed Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published David Bowie fan creates 7ft sculpture made from old DVDs 01:41 A David Bowie superfan has paid tribute to the late music icon - by creating a magnificent 7ft tall sculpture created by cutting up over 1,000 recycled DVDs. Andrew Vickers, 56, was inspired to honour the legendary musician following Bowie's death from liver cancer at the age of 69 in...

Recent related videos from verified sources Stocks plunge on coronavirus fears The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its largest single-day drop in the market's history on Thursday. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:27Published 6 days ago PM praises his Welsh dog Dilyn at St David's Day reception Boris Johnson hosted a St David's Day reception in Downing Street on Thursday, three days ahead of the day itself on Sunday. The prime minister began a speech to representatives from charities,.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:05Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources The Big Moon: Record shopping is like a religion The all-female band are this year's Record Store Day UK ambassadors. They share some of their favourite vinyl and surprises they have planned for the big day.

BBC News 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this