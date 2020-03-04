Global  

Lil Uzi Vert Gets Cinematic In ETERNAL ATAKE Short Film Trailer

SOHH Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Lil Uzi Vert Gets Cinematic In ETERNAL ATAKE Short Film TrailerPhiladelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert is looking like he’s ready for a run in Hollywood. The hip-hop star has come through this week with his new Eternal Atake short film trailer. Big Facts Last night, Uzi Vert surprised fans with a new visual. The film plugs his upcoming solo album with major cinematic awesomeness. On […]

The post Lil Uzi Vert Gets Cinematic In ETERNAL ATAKE Short Film Trailer appeared first on .
News video: Lil Uzi Vert Releases New Album 'Eternal Atake'

Lil Uzi Vert Releases New Album 'Eternal Atake' 00:50

 Lil Uzi Vert Releases New Album 'Eternal Atake' Lil Uzi Vert has dropped his long-awaited sophomore studio album 'Eternal Atake.' It is the first studio album from Lil Uzi Vert since 'Luv Is Rage 2,' released in 2017. The album includes his two latest singles, 'Futsal Shuffle 2020' and 'That Way,' as...

Recent related news from verified sources

Lil Uzi Vert Teases 'Eternal Atake' Deluxe Edition

Making up for the delay.
HipHopDX

Watch Lil Uzi Vert Ascend Into a UFO in ‘BabyPluto’ Short Film For ‘Eternal Atake’

Lil Uzi Vert shows off his out-of-this-world directing skills in "BabyPluto," the short film he dropped today (Mar. 4) in promotion of his upcoming...
Billboard.com


