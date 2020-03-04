Global  

Here's What Russell Brand Said About Ex Wife Katy Perry On Stage

Just Jared Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Russell Brand performed his comedy show tour at the State Theater in Sydney, Australia earlier this week and an eyewitness in the crowd revealed that he did mention his ex wife Katy Perry briefly during the performance. When he came on stage and was introducing himself, he actually mentioned her name. Then, he did not [...]
Recent related news from verified sources

Russell Brand mentions Katy Perry marriage during recent comedy show, calls her a 'lovely human being'

Comedian Russell Brand gave a rare comment about his previous marriage to pop star Katy Perry during a show this week. 
FOXNews.com

