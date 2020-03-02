Global  

Trump ‘Cluelessly’ Retweets Brit Hume Post Predicting President Will Unify Democrats Against Him

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Trump ‘Cluelessly’ Retweets Brit Hume Post Predicting President Will Unify Democrats Against HimPresident Donald Trump retweeted a post from Fox News’ Brit Hume, Wednesday, which predicted the president will unify Democrats against him. In response to a Washington Examiner article titled, “Calls for unity cannot hide stark cultural differences inside the Democratic Party,” Hume commented, “Good insight here. But there is one unifying factor that will be […]
