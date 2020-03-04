Trump Brutally Mocks Jeff Sessions After He’s Forced Into Runoff in Alabama Senate Race

Global  

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Trump Brutally Mocks Jeff Sessions After He’s Forced Into Runoff in Alabama Senate RacePresident Donald Trump mocked former attorney general Jeff Sessions on Wednesday for his less than dominant showing in the Alabama senate race.
 President Trump slammed Jeff Sessions.

Jeff Sessions faces runoff to win back old Senate seat - without Trump's support

President has publicly criticised his former attorney general
Independent

Former college football coach Tommy Tuberville, Jeff Sessions headed to runoff in GOP race for Alabama Senate

Former Ole Miss, Auburn, Texas Tech and Cincinnati football coach Tommy Tuberville and ex-U.S. senator Jeff Session will go to a runoff in Alabama.
USATODAY.com

