Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Al Sharpton Blasts ‘Latte Liberals’ In Democratic Party, Says Black Voters Had Biden’s Back Because He Had Obama’s

Al Sharpton Blasts ‘Latte Liberals’ In Democratic Party, Says Black Voters Had Biden’s Back Because He Had Obama’s

Mediaite Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton claimed black voters kept former Vice President Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign alive on Super Tuesday because "Biden stood by Barack Obama," and called out "latte liberals" in the Democratic Party who are too "intellectual" for their own good on MSNBC, Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Biden Gets Boost Of Delegates From Super Tuesday

Biden Gets Boost Of Delegates From Super Tuesday 00:32

 Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his success from South Carolina on Super Tuesday. Super Tuesday offers nearly one-third of the total number of delegates needed to win the party’s nomination. According to Reuters, Biden is set to win Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Southland Voters Take Part In Super Tuesday For First Time As Sanders Hopes To Halt Biden’s Momentum [Video]Southland Voters Take Part In Super Tuesday For First Time As Sanders Hopes To Halt Biden’s Momentum

Southland voters going to the polls Tuesday will play a significant role in determining a tight Democratic presidential race that saw the number of candidates shrink significantly over the past few..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:09Published

Crowd Gathers For Democratic Watch Party In SF's Mission District [Video]Crowd Gathers For Democratic Watch Party In SF's Mission District

People gathered in the Mission District in San Francisco for a Democratic watch party. Betty Yu went to Manny's and talked to voters.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AP VoteCast: Many SC black voters back return to Obama era

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina Democrats were voting in Saturday’s presidential primary with a greater sense of nostalgia for the Obama presidency than...
Seattle Times

Generational split among black voters could hurt Biden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For James Felder, the question of which presidential candidate to support in the South Carolina primary has never been terribly...
Seattle Times Also reported by •BBC NewsThe AgeNYTimes.comCBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fred_burton15

FredBurton15🌈 RT @holybullies: Al Sharpton Blasts 'Latte Liberals' In Democratic Party, Says Black Voters Had Biden's Back Because He Had Obama's https:/… 21 minutes ago

holybullies

Holy Bullies Al Sharpton Blasts 'Latte Liberals' In Democratic Party, Says Black Voters Had Biden's Back Because He Had Obama's… https://t.co/PXBpxWNX3Y 56 minutes ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 Civil rights activist Rev. #Al #Sharpton claimed black voters kept former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 president… https://t.co/s1FREKUWXg 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.