Al Sharpton Blasts ‘Latte Liberals’ In Democratic Party, Says Black Voters Had Biden’s Back Because He Had Obama’s
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton claimed black voters kept former Vice President Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign alive on Super Tuesday because "Biden stood by Barack Obama," and called out "latte liberals" in the Democratic Party who are too "intellectual" for their own good on MSNBC, Wednesday.
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his success from South Carolina on Super Tuesday. Super Tuesday offers nearly one-third of the total number of delegates needed to win the party’s nomination. According to Reuters, Biden is set to win Alabama, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — For James Felder, the question of which presidential candidate to support in the South Carolina primary has never been terribly... Seattle Times Also reported by •BBC News •The Age •NYTimes.com •CBS News
