Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick To Star On Broadway Together

CBS 2 Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick will star in a revival of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite," opening for a limited run at Broadway's Hudson Theater.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick To Star On Broadway Together

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick To Star On Broadway Together

 The married couple will star in a revival of Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite," opening for a limited run at Broadway's Hudson Theater next Friday, March 13.

