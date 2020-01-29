Global  

Neena Gupta: I still have a fear of being out of work

Zee News Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Neena Gupta's latest release is "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", a gay rom-com where she plays the mother of one of the male protagonists. 
News video: Neena Gupta: Don't fall in love with a married man

Neena Gupta: Don't fall in love with a married man 01:23

 Veteran actress Neena Gupta has warned her fans not to fall in love with married men. She says she has done it in life and suffered.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao describe their bond as 'James Bond' [Video]Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao describe their bond as 'James Bond'

Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao describe their bond as 'James Bond'

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 03:07Published

Neena Gupta requests Google to 'reduce' her age [Video]Neena Gupta requests Google to 'reduce' her age

Veteran actress Neena Gupta flaunted her new hairstyle and then requested Google to "reduce" her age online. #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #NeenaGupta

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Neena Gupta asks women to not fall in love with married men; watch video

They say love is blind; but how right is it to fall for married people? In an honest video, veteran actress Neena Gupta has shared her own experience of falling...
Mid-Day

Neena Gupta gets inspired by a show trailer; gets teary-eyed while remembering her dad

Moved by the thought of being a #WarriorForLove, veteran actress Neena Gupta has posted a video, sharing a personal account about her own #WarriorForLove, her...
Zee News

