Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jayden Federline Says Mom Britney Spears May Quit Music & Addresses Conservatorship

Jayden Federline Says Mom Britney Spears May Quit Music & Addresses Conservatorship

Just Jared Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Britney Spears‘ young son, Jayden Federline, is speaking out. The 13-year-old son of the Glory pop icon spoke out in a live-stream on Tuesday night (March 3) on Instagram. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears During the stream, Jayden said he was spending time with his father, Kevin Federline, and that his [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Britney Spears' son claims she's quitting music

Britney Spears' son claims she's quitting music 01:23

 Britney Spears' son claims she's quitting music Jayden Federline has promised to tell the "whole story" about his famous mother if his Instagram followers grow, but in the mean time, he admitted he's unsure whether fans will ever get to hear a new record from her in the future. Jayden said in the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Britney Spears' son claims she might 'quit' music [Video]Britney Spears' son claims she might 'quit' music

Britney Spears' 13-year-old son Jayden has admitted his mum might quit music and slammed his "jerk" grandfather in an explosive Instagram Live on Tuesday night.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:47Published

Britney Spears loves Sam Asghari 'more than anything' [Video]Britney Spears loves Sam Asghari 'more than anything'

Britney Spears loves Sam Asghari "more than anything" as she marked his early birthday.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kevin Federline Addresses Son Jayden's Live-Stream About Britney Spears & Family Drama

Kevin Federline is reacting to his 13-year-old son Jayden‘s live-stream, in which he called his grandfather Jamie Spears a “pretty big d–k” and...
Just Jared

Britney Spears' Son Jayden Federline Says Mom May Never Sing Again

Britney Spears' son, Jayden Federline, went on a rant, calling his grandpa, Jamie Spears, horrible names and also saying his mom may never sing again. Jayden...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

Ferrarikeke

كـيگي ♥ RT @TMZ: Britney Spears' Son Jayden Federline Says Mom May Never Sing Again & Grandpa is a 'Pretty Big D**k' https://t.co/GyubB4MAwM 10 minutes ago

TheOnyx_

The Onyx RT @TMZ: Britney Spears' Son Jayden Federline Says Mom May Never Sing Again https://t.co/EHL6iLcuo5 19 minutes ago

Cassyanneb

Cassy Brown I dont blame her to quit and also he need to be repectfull for his elder. Maybe he can be the next singer to take… https://t.co/WMkIFeSFvD 19 minutes ago

Soundmusics

Soundmusics.com Britney Spears' Son Jayden Federline Says Mom May Never Sing Again https://t.co/2ir1huCJco https://t.co/tqDVXKa9Sk 20 minutes ago

Bonnieinchgo

Bonnie 📎🌈🌊 Sorry. Whole fam kinda dumb and creepy https://t.co/dRTs4ZJwVH 26 minutes ago

SylviaPage17

Sylvia Page https://t.co/xjIjtgy1J0 Way too much information for a 13 year old.. 27 minutes ago

Lendaney

Yentirb Sraeps RT @MetroUK: Britney's son told followers: ‘I’ll tell you the whole story with my mum and stuff if I get over 5000 followers on my Instagra… 33 minutes ago

Rudeboi13_

RUDEWOLFF RT @Robin_H00d: The omission of him admitting to wanting to help his mother but being silenced is very telling. ⁦@HarveyLevinTMZ⁩ https://… 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.