Jayden Federline Says Mom Britney Spears May Quit Music & Addresses Conservatorship

كـيگي ♥ RT @TMZ: Britney Spears' Son Jayden Federline Says Mom May Never Sing Again & Grandpa is a 'Pretty Big D**k' https://t.co/GyubB4MAwM 10 minutes ago The Onyx RT @TMZ: Britney Spears' Son Jayden Federline Says Mom May Never Sing Again https://t.co/EHL6iLcuo5 19 minutes ago Cassy Brown I dont blame her to quit and also he need to be repectfull for his elder. Maybe he can be the next singer to take… https://t.co/WMkIFeSFvD 19 minutes ago Soundmusics.com Britney Spears' Son Jayden Federline Says Mom May Never Sing Again https://t.co/2ir1huCJco https://t.co/tqDVXKa9Sk 20 minutes ago Bonnie 📎🌈🌊 Sorry. Whole fam kinda dumb and creepy https://t.co/dRTs4ZJwVH 26 minutes ago Sylvia Page https://t.co/xjIjtgy1J0 Way too much information for a 13 year old.. 27 minutes ago Yentirb Sraeps RT @MetroUK: Britney's son told followers: ‘I’ll tell you the whole story with my mum and stuff if I get over 5000 followers on my Instagra… 33 minutes ago RUDEWOLFF RT @Robin_H00d: The omission of him admitting to wanting to help his mother but being silenced is very telling. ⁦@HarveyLevinTMZ⁩ https://… 43 minutes ago