Michael Bloomberg Drops Out of Presidential Race, Endorses Joe Biden
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Mike Bloomberg is officially ending his race for President, and in a statement, he has endorsed Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee. “I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a [...]
Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden The announcement from the Bloomberg camp follows his poor showing in the Super Tuesday primaries. Michael Bloomberg, via 'The Washington Post' The former NYC mayor won American Samoa, but he was unable to place above third in any of the...