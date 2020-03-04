Global  

Michael Bloomberg Drops Out of Presidential Race, Endorses Joe Biden

Just Jared Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Mike Bloomberg is officially ending his race for President, and in a statement, he has endorsed Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee. “I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a [...]
News video: Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden 01:15

 Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden The announcement from the Bloomberg camp follows his poor showing in the Super Tuesday primaries. Michael Bloomberg, via 'The Washington Post' The former NYC mayor won American Samoa, but he was unable to place above third in any of the...

Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders [Video]Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau sent a frank email to staffers the morning after Super Tuesday. According to Politico, Lau said the campaign missed its goals and that the "decision is..

Bloomberg bails, backs Biden [Video]Bloomberg bails, backs Biden

Reuters reports billionaire Michael Bloomberg ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday.

Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Run, Endorses Joe Biden

Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has ended his presidential run and thrown his support behind fellow Democratic hopeful Joe Biden.
CBS 2

U.S. Presidential Election 2020 | Michael Bloomberg drops out of Democratic race, endorses Joe Biden

The former Mayor of New York spent millions of dollars on his presidential run, but failed to win any of the 14 States on Super Tuesday.
Hindu

NJLaLa

Lanette Espy RT @northjersey: After spending millions of his own dollars, Bloomberg ends his bid for the Democratic nomination https://t.co/N8LliwincB 21 seconds ago

_miabia

Tamia RT @mrlkdds: Michael Bloomberg is dropping out of the Presidential race after spending over $500M on his campaign. https://t.co/5KPDZq5l19 25 seconds ago

Closer1775

Closer1775 RT @BonginoReport: BREAKING: Michael Bloomberg drops out of race, immediately endorsing Joe Biden. No presidential candidate in U.S. histor… 28 seconds ago

Concealcarrygrl

Julie.TrumpsGirl 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @merlins_girl: Hahaha 😂 As predicted, Michael Bloomberg drops out of the presidential race and endorses Joe Biden. Warren will drop out… 29 seconds ago

jdtvols

Jim Trosper RT @memphisnews: Bloomberg ends his bid for the Democratic nomination, endorses Joe Biden https://t.co/df9vN86jsm 30 seconds ago

zamtradeco

Г. Бат-Эрдэнэ RT @cnnbrk: Michael Bloomberg drops out of the US presidential race following his dismal Super Tuesday showing and endorses Joe Biden https… 1 minute ago

AsburyParkPress

Asbury Park Press Bloomberg's huge advertising blitz failed to win the hoped-for support from voters on Super Tuesday. He dropped out… https://t.co/yYXsDw67ws 2 minutes ago

ZQWARRIOR

ZQ WARRIOR RT @ZQWARRIOR: I told you all the money in the world wouldn't buy it. And another one's gone... And another one's gone... Another one bites… 2 minutes ago

